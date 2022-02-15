Today and Wednesday are looking really nice in terms of temperature across our area. More Spring-like feeling can be felt outside today with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s and even more so on Wednesday with highs in the mid 60s, even with more cloud cover.
However in more Spring-like fashion we also have a storm system moving through on Thursday that will bring a few different impacts to our area, so let's go through them.
Thursday Front Timing
Thursday will likely end up being a washout from start to finish. Starting shortly after the morning commute, showers and storms will be approaching the area along a strong cold front moving Northeast to Southwest.
We see rounds of very heavy rain at times as well as very strong winds at times embedded in some of these showers and storms throughout the morning and into the afternoon on Thursday.
This cold front as I mentioned is very strong, you can even see how much temperatures tank behind the front across the viewing area. We're expecting temperatures to drop from the mid 60s down to the mid 30s within a few hours as this front ushers in more cold air behind it.
Severe Potential?
The Storm Prediction Center has the highest level for organized severe weather further to our Southwest and out of our viewing area. However, we should still expect to see a few stronger storms along the front as well as some impacts that could reach strong to severe criteria, especially in terms of wind gusts.
Why aren't we included?
A big reason why we are not expecting widespread organized severe weather with this is because of the lack of storm energy, otherwise known as CAPE. CAPE values heading into Thursday remain very low and in most cases not even enough to generate a ton of thunder either, something storms need in order for this to happen and gain strength.
A reason why we should still expect a few stronger storms and more importantly strong winds, is due to shear values. This map is what wind speeds could be at the 850mb level, or close to a mile above our heads. Anytime we see a value greater than 40mph, that has the opportunity to provide strong wind gusts at the surface and tilt storms to allow them to sustain themselves longer.
So, surface wind gusts like the map shows below, could be in excess of 40-50mph, and in some cases a bit stronger during Thursday afternoon, combined with heavy rain at times.
Heavy rain and strong to damaging wind gusts will be the two main impacts we could see with this system on Thursday, so be sure to stay with the WDRB Weather Team for the latest details.
In terms of rain totals, the general consensus is 1-2" of rain across the viewing area with some localized higher amounts that get caught under the heaviest downpours.