Wednesday - or should we call it WindsDay - has been blustery, and we will feel similar conditions Thursday. By 2:30 PM Wednesday, Louisville had already recorded at 40 mph wind gust, and there are a few communities in central and southern Kentucky that had gusts over 40.

The National Weather Service office in Louisville has issued another Wind Advisory Thursday for nearly all of our WDRB communities. Jackson, Jennings, Lawrence, and Carroll counties are covered by different NWS offices so you may be added to this later. The wind will be just as strong in those counties as in the locations covered by this Advisory.

Here is the text the National Weather Service issued with this Advisory:

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ TO 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ THURSDAY... * WHAT...SOUTH WINDS OF 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 45 TO 50 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...SOUTHERN INDIANA AND CENTRAL KENTUCKY. * WHEN...FROM 700 AM TO 1000 PM EST THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. WEAKENED TREES AND TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND CAUSE A FEW POWER OUTAGES IN SPOTS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING ON THURSDAY, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE ON INTERSTATE 64 AND 71. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS.

The wind will be strongest during the late morning and early afternoon Thursday. Gusts maxing out between 40 and 50 mph will be likely again even outside of the thunderstorms. Inside the storms gusts can be even stronger, and the post below goes into more detail about that storm threat: