SET UP:
A large and powerful low pressure system will develop and intensify across the Central U.S. today. A cold front will first slide through the area tonight with an upper level low affecting the area this weekend. This system will bring the return of colder temperatures, chances for rain & snow, as well as gusty winds.
TIMELINE FROM TODAY - SUNDAY:
TODAY: It will remain mild today with temperatures in the low 50s. As the cold front approaches, temperatures will fall about 10 degrees by tomorrow and another 10 from Friday to Saturday. As the front approaches the area, clouds are gradually returning.
TONIGHT: It will be chilly with lows in the 30s, but it should be warm enough to keep the first round of precipitation as all chilly rain. This will be light rain. Expect less than a tenth of an inch of rainfall.
TOMORROW: Rain will begin to transition over to a widely scattered wintry mix. It then appears there will be a brief lull in the precipitation for the late morning to late afternoon. Snow will return around sunset tomorrow evening and continue into the weekend.
THE WEEKEND: Rounds of snow showers are likely for both Saturday and Sunday. Snow bursts/squalls are likely Friday night and into the weekend. Slick roads will be possible, especially at night. Temperatures will only be in the low to mid 30s for highs!
TIMELINE SUMMARY:
IMPACTS/TOTALS:
A snow burst is a more intense snow storm with higher snowfall rates. You can pick pick up a coating/covering of snow quickly and visibility is lowered. At this point (Thursday afternoon) it appears much of our viewing area will pick up around 1'' of snow. However, localized higher amounts will also be likely for those that receive snow bursts.