Southern Indiana has seen the most rain out of the viewing area so far today as light, scattered showers have been moving through Kentucky counties. However, everyone can expect to see widespread moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds as we head into this evening and overnight tonight.
Timeline
Tonight
Kentucky counties, other than the few scattered showers that pop-up can expect a mostly dry afternoon as most of the more widespread light to moderate rainfall stays in Southern Indiana. This will allow temperatures to continue to climb into the 60s. However, heading toward tonight, more widespread rain is on the way.
After being mostly dry for Louisville through dinnertime, more heavy and widespread showers and a few storms arrive to our West. Louisville will see these showers and storms move in after sunset, near the 9PM hour and thereafter.
Heavy rain and gusty winds continue to push through the late evening hours and heading toward midnight.
Wednesday
We will see these slowly become more scattered overnight and into the early morning hours of our Wednesday.
When we see dry time during the afternoon on Wednesday, this will give the atmosphere a chance to try and recover and attempt to bring in a few heavier showers and storms during the afternoon hours.
Severe Threat?
Once again, the threat of severe storms is fairly marginal, but not zero. For the widespread showers and storms arriving tonight, there will not be a ton of storm energy available for storms to get going and get to that severe threshold, however, there will be enough wind energy.
These are wind speeds at the 850mb level in the atmosphere, about a mile above our heads. For severe storms to occur, we typically would need speeds greater than 40 knots (46mph), and that is easily available.
So, we can't rule out a couple strong storms tonight, although the main impact we will be seeing is the heavy rainfall that could cause localized flooding issues, and the gusty winds that come along with the already available wind energy. Here's a model output for surface wind gusts tonight.
By Wednesday afternoon, as mentioned before the atmosphere will have a little time to recover, which means more storm energy will be available during the afternoon, so any showers/storms that form tomorrow afternoon again have a marginal chance of forming into something stronger. Wind energy will be more lacking during this time tomorrow.
Rain Totals
On top of what we have already seen, we should expect an additional .5-1" of rain across the area, with some localized areas seeing more under the heavier downpours.