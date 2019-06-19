The Storm Prediction Center has posted a slight risk of severe weather for nearly all of our viewing area. A few showers and storms are starting to develop already and they will continue to increase in coverage and intensity through the next several hours. Storms become more organized this evening as a low pressure moves over the Ohio River Valley. Some of these storms could be strong to severe. Main threats are damaging winds, torrential rain (that could lead to flash flooding), lightning, hail and isolated tornadoes.
A flash flood watch remains in effect for the northern half of our viewing area. Our soil is saturated in many areas and will struggle to hold any more water. Additionally, some of these storms will be capable of producing heavy rainfall with hourly totals as high as 1-3 inches. This could lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding could also occur with any repeated rounds of heavy rain over the same areas. Remember to NEVER drive on flooded roads.
In terms of ingredients for severe weather we have a pretty ripe atmosphere. It was fairly dry this morning with pockets of sunshine and that allowed instability to build. There is also a warm front to our north, which places us in area known as the warm sector. This is a warm and humid air mass with dew points in the low 70s and CAPE (a measurement of instability) is around 1500-2500 J/kg. Wind energy is not overly impressive to start, but will be increasing after 7 pm. This is why there is a better chance for storms to be severe this evening. The storms this afternoon could become strong or severe, but they will be pulse type storms.
You can scroll through the images of Advancetrak below to get an idea about the timing and coverage of storms below.
Stay tuned for the latest information. There are already scattered storms developing and they will be increasing in coverage and strength through the afternoon and evening. Marc, Rick, Hannah and I are here and will be keeping you informed for the rest of today.
Be sure to watch the news this evening with Marc and Rick on WDRB for the latest information. If and when storms go severe, we will be updating all of our social media pages, and cut into programming if necessary. The links to my social media pages are at the top and bottom of this page.