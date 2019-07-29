As lawns continue to brown, many of us are eagerly awaiting the arrival of this rain. A cold front is pushing storms toward our area now, and more rain is likely Tuesday.
Overnight the line of storms will break apart. We are not expecting storms to re-flare until Tuesday, so rest easy tonight. Tuesday morning more storms will pop up and move through our region as the cold front inches closer.
Storms will be widely scattered, but some of you will see those on your commute Tuesday morning. The chance of severe weather from this is very low; we are just looking at garden-variety summertime thunderstorms.
As the front actually slides through our WDRB communities more storms start to pop up on the map through late morning and early afternoon Tuesday.
A few showers and storms will still be likely through the evening Tuesday as the cold front hangs near us, but the chance for those drops significantly after 10 PM.
Rain from this system will be feast or famine. If you get under one of these storms, you will likely see some heavier rain. Since it doesn't look like we will have a tightly organized line move all the way through our WDRB counties, some of you may miss out completely on this rain.
Marc and Rick will be here with you tonight on WDRB News tracking these storms for you as they move in and updating you on what to expect as the front pushes through tomorrow.