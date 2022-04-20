Much of the area this morning was spared showers even though they were appearing on radar across parts of the area. That was due to dry air in the lower levels of the atmosphere and here at the surface, evaporating the rain before it could reach the ground.
Now, we will continue to see clouds increase across the area from West to East heading into this evening before more showers make their way into our area and attempt to make their way to the ground tonight
Low pressure to our West will try and swing in more moisture along a front as we head into this evening.
Adavancetrak shows showers starting to move into the area after sunset tonight, around 10pm or so.
However, what this model is failing to show you is that we still have a lot of dry air in the lower levels including here at the surface as this rain is making its way into the area.
Unless you have more convection and intensity with the showers above the dry air, which we won't have, it is very difficult for any rain, at least at first, to reach the ground. We can see this by looking at what we call an atmospheric sounding. This gives us a look at the atmosphere with height on a 2D graph.
You can tell that the temperature and the dewpoint lines separate a lot when you get closer to the bottom of the graph (the surface). This means that there is dry air that the rain will have to somehow fight through to make it to the surface first.
Eventually, after a couple hours of this moisture building into our area, it will win over the dry air and the atmosphere will become saturated enough for rain to reach the surface.
We will continue to see light to moderate rain fall in scattered form during the overnight hours and into Thursday morning.
The front will stall over our area tomorrow morning and allow for a few more light showers to continue into the mid-morning on our Thursday.
With a lot of dry air at the surface, we aren't really expecting a whole lot of rain from this system. Actually, most of us will probably end up seeing 0.25 to 0.50" of rain at best across the area when all said and done.