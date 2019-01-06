After a spectacular weekend of sunshine and temperatures far above where they should be, the work week brings us back to January reality. A low pressure system will bring both a warm front and a cold front through Kentuckiana prompting temperature changes and rain.
The best chance for rain will be ahead of the cold front coming in Monday night. While a few showers are possible Sunday night, Monday morning, and Tuesday morning, the heaviest and most organized rain will arrive Monday evening.
That heavier rain (in a line) will arrive in our western counties by mid-afternoon. The cold front moves from west to east, so the rain will do the same.
The chance for strong storms here is incredibly low; the chance for thunder/lightning at all is fairly low but not totally zero.
The rain will be approaching Louisville around the time of the evening commute, so make sure to take your rain gear with you in the morning to be safe.
The heaviest rain will clear out later in the evening, but lighter rain showers are still likely through the evening and into Tuesday morning. Totals won't be high, but an additional quarter of an inch is possible. Already swollen creeks/rivers will need to be watched Tuesday.
As stated earlier strong storms are unlikely, but the wind will still be stronger than usual. Wind gusts up to 35 mph will be possible Monday afternoon, and conditions stay breezy through Wednesday.
That means as temperatures fall behind the cold front, we need to pay more attention to wind chill values toward the middle of this week. Watch for future blog posts about those numbers in the coming days.