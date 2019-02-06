Meteorologist

It has been a soggy day so far, but most of the area has experienced a mid-afternoon lull in the precipitation. Rainfall totals so far (since 12 am this morning) have ranged from around 0.50-1 inches. There are a few spots that are higher - around 1.50''. 

We are not done with the rain. We will be dealing with waves of rain/storms for the next day and a half. We are currently feeling like spring and dealing with spring-like showers and storms and waves of heavy rain. There is a warm front lifting north and there is a cold front out west. This puts Kentuckiana in the warm sector, which is an area ripe for storm development with warmer temps and higher dew points. 

As I mentioned, many of us experienced some dry time this afternoon. We will continue to have rain on/off throughout the rest of today, tonight and tomorrow. Notice that rain returns early this evening and continues through tonight. I think the best chance for any stronger/severe storms will be in the southern part of our viewing area/southern KY. 

It then appears there will be some lighter rain overnight, or even some dry time. 

Some heavier bands of showers and storms are possible around daybreak tomorrow. Be aware of that during the morning commute, because these could be blinding downpours at times. 

Tomorrow in the afternoon and evening there is another potential for strong to severe storms. We are currently under a marginal risk for severe weather. There could be gusty damaging winds, heavy rain and an isolated tornado. Tomorrow will be a windy day even outside of storms. Prepare for wind gusts of 40 mph. 

Notice that a squall line looks to develop along the cold front tomorrow in the mid to late afternoon and continue through the evening. This is a conditional severe threat based on the destabilization of the atmosphere.  

We will then dry up late on Thursday/early Friday AM. The cold front will slash our temperatures by about 40 degrees.

A flood watch is in effect now through late tonight/early Friday AM and covers the entire viewing area. Everyone (as seen above) is guaranteed to pick up 1-3'' of rain, but there could be locally higher amounts as well. Higher amounts will certainly be expected in areas that see thunderstorms. 

