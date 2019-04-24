We are all dry for now with a few showers passing just to the north this afternoon. However, notice there are more showers developing to the west. This means our storm chances will increase later this evening, tonight and tomorrow.
There will be waves of rain/storms over the next day and a half. Many locations will pick up 1-2'' of rain with locally higher and lower amounts by Friday morning. There will be periods with heavy rain, gusty winds, frequent lightning and even some small hail. Strong storms are most likely with this system and the overall severe threat is low, but not completely off the table. We could see a few thunderstorms that turn severe.
Notice that storms will begin to roll in from the west late this afternoon/early this evening and will continue to progress northeast. There is a better chance for these storms to impact the northern part of our viewing, specifically north of the Parkways.
You can clearly see that the showers and storms are favoring our northern counties in this image of Advancetrak below. This image is also important to show how the coverage of storms will increase quite a bit by this evening/tonight.
The evening commute should start off dry around metro. However, by the end of the evening rush, the chance for rain will be increasing. If you live in our western counties, you have a better chance to see some rain during this time.
Showers and storms will continue into Thursday. There will be some dry time tomorrow, but the day will be marked with rounds of rain on and off.
Threats on Thursday are the same as today. Expect gusty winds, heavy rain, cloud to ground lightning and hail. There is a better chance for these to be strong than severe, but we could see a few isolated severe storms.
Storms will be continuing through Thursday night and even early on Friday morning.
This means one of the first KDF events will likely be impacted by showers and storms. If you had plans to go to Glimmer, there is a chance it could be cancelled. If it is not - you should still plan for showers and storms in the area. It looks like some of the other balloon events will have better weather though. For more information on those days - be sure to join Marc and Rick this evening on WDRB News.