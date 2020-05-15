Summary:
Showers and storms will be on and off throughout the entire weekend. There will be periods of dry time as well, but rain and storms will be a consistent theme. It will remain warm and humid, before a cold front slides through the area on Sunday night and temps fall into Monday. Severe weather potential remains low - but not off the table. We will be watching for any stronger or severe storms each day. Main threats will be lightning, heavy rain, gusty winds and hail. Let's break down each day below.
Friday:
A line of showers and thunderstorms is moving through this morning along a nearly stationary cold front. The best chance for rain is early today, but hit or miss showers and storms look to develop throughout the afternoon and continue into tonight as well.
The best chance to remain drier is in our southern communities in Kentucky. During the evening, additional shower and storms are most likely along and north of the Ohio River. Organized severe weather looks unlikely, but storms will be capable of producing frequent lightning and gusty winds. Winds will be gusty even outside of storms today. Expect wind gusts around 30-35 mph. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Saturday:
Tomorrow will be another warm and humid day. Some ongoing early morning showers, along and north of I-64, look likely before more scattered thunderstorms develop throughout the day on Saturday. I think we will have plenty of dry time between spotty storms though. There is quite a bit of instability to work with tomorrow, but wind energy is lacking. Therefore, we will likely see pulse storms. Storms that get briefly tall and strong before falling back down. These storms can produce lightning and brief locally heavy downpours.
Sunday:
Sunday's rain chance will increase with time. Most of the morning and afternoon look fairly dry. However, a cold front will bring a line of showers and storms by Sunday evening and Sunday night. In addition to lightning and locally heavy rain, these storms may produce some strong wind gusts and hail.
We will be keeping a pulse on these rounds of showers and storms for the rest of today, Saturday, and Sunday. Be sure to check into WDRB News throughout the weekend for the latest! I will see you early tomorrow from 6-9 am on WDRB in the Morning.