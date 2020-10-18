Earlier this morning, a line of quick moving showers moved through Kentuckiana. This rain did not amount to much. Rainfall totals were less than a tenth of an inch for everyone.
HOWEVER, this is not our only chance for rain. The afternoon looks to have only a few spotty showers with many staying dry. After the sun sets, widespread showers will begin to move into Kentuckiana and continue to move SE overnight and into Monday. Waves of rain will continue on and off through Tuesday due to a cold front that will stall out near the Ohio River tonight. This forecast has not changed much in the last day and I hope it will continue to remain this consistent! We could certainly use the rain!
The stalled front will be the focus for showers and rain looks to favor locations north of the Parkways during this event. There is a possibility some of our viewing area will miss out on the rain. That is most likely to our SE, this is also where rainfall totals are expected to be lower.
Rain will also likely hit certain locations harder than others. While some communities will see repeated rounds of heavy rain, others will see more dry time. Therefore, we are expecting a sharp contrast in rainfall totals across the area. Tomorrow has our highest chance for rain with showers lingering into Tuesday, before coming to end. Scroll through theses images of Advancetrak from this evening through Tuesday morning to get an idea about timing, coverage and placement of showers.
As mentioned above, we are expecting a large range of rainfall totals across Kentuckiana. The lowest will be to SE of the parkways and highest will be farther north (likely along and north of the Ohio River). Here is a comparison between two computer models. While the amounts vary, the overall picture is similar. It is worth mentioning that a small shift to the north or south could alter the axis of heaviest rainfall. Rainfall amounts south of the Parkways will likely end up less than 0.5''. North of the Parkways, 0.5 - 2'' of rain looks more likely with locally higher amounts of 3+''.
Hannah Strong will have the updated forecast tonight on WDRB News at 10 pm. Be sure to check in bright and early with Jude Redfield who will being showing radar updates about every ten minutes from 5-9 am.