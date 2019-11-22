Our second round of rain wrapped up early this afternoon for all of Kentuckiana. There was a spread of rainfall totals. Since midnight, southern IN picked up less than 0.5''. However, in central KY, some locations received more than an inch of rain!
We will see a break from the rain for the rest of today and have even enjoyed some breaks in the clouds!
Then rain returns by tomorrow morning as low pressure moves into TN tomorrow and spreads precipitation across the viewing area. This will be around daybreak in metro.
Tomorrow's rain will be more scattered than today. The most likely time frame to see rain is in the late morning to mid afternoon. It will slowly taper off through the evening. Keep this in mind if you have plans tomorrow - especially an area football game! I would certainly bring the rain gear and dress warm! The rain will linger longer for the UK game than the U of L game.
As colder air moves in for Saturday night/Sunday morning, there could be some snow showers that mix tomorrow evening. This shouldn't have much of an impact on our day, because moisture will be dwindling at that point. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s by Sunday morning.
Another 0.25 -0.50'' of rain looks likely with this final wave of rain. So this will be less than what we saw this morning (for most of the area).