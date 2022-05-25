Although we have had expected dry time this afternoon, more showers and storms are expected to form through the late afternoon and into the evening time today with more storms arriving Thursday. So, let's time it out and discuss any severe potential..
This Afternoon & Evening
Although a good portion of the day has been dry, more storms will begin to form through the late afternoon and into the evening time today.
Most storms begin to pop-up during the mid afternoon and into the late afternoon hours as we collect more daytime heating and add more instability to the atmosphere.
These continue to remain scattered to numerous at times heading after sunset into the evening and overnight tonight.
In regards to any severe potential, a couple of these storms could be on the stronger side. We have a key ingredient in place being the fact that we will have a good amount of storm energy available. You can see on this map that there will be a good amount of instability available this afternoon due to dry time and low level moisture building in.
It's also of key importance to have wind energy as well. These wind speeds, about a mile above our heads, typically need to be around 40mph or greater to help tilt storms so they can sustain updrafts and downdrafts to allow them not to collapse on themselves and continue to gain strength along with available storm energy. While we do have some wind shear and wind energy, we're still hovering right along the bottom threshold of what is needed.
So, you should expect a couple of these storms to become strong, mainly bringing strong, gusty winds at times and small hail along with the obvious thunder and lightning.
Thursday
Thursday will be our best chance of rain this week. We see some storms start to spark sparatically across the area during the mid-afternoon to start, many seeing heavy downpours and some gusty winds.
Heading into the evening time, the actual cold front will be arrive and will act as the forcing or the lifting mechanism to help spawn off some stronger storms across our area.
In regards to severe potential for Thursday, we will continue to have some storm energy available, but it's not looking like as much as we do this afternoon. Any storms that pop-up before the main cold front in the evening, will take out some of that energy before the actual front arrives. Still, you can see a few areas where there is still a good amount of instability.
In terms of wind shear, there does appear to be a little more with the actual front on Thursday. Now, the wind shear still isn't out of this world and is still just a little bit above the threshold of around 40mph or so at the 850mb level, but with slightly increased wind shear we should expect a few stronger storms and possible a couple severe thunderstorms along the actual cold front Thursday evening.