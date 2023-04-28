There is a LOT going on around our city this weekend, and we will see rounds of rain move through at different times. Read on to see when rain (and wind) might affect Kentucky Derby Festival events and your weekend plans:
Great Balloon Race and KDF Mini and Marathon
Both road races and the Great Balloon race are scheduled to start at 7 AM Saturday when temperatures will be in the upper 40s. That will be a chilly start for those of you headed to Dawn at the Downs, too, so pack or dress accordingly.
Through the afternoon for all the other events at Fest-a-ville, temperatures will climb into the 60s and we should see some good breaks of sunshine. More showers will develop as a cold front gets closer to us through the day. If you have outdoor plans this weekend, check the radar in your (free) WDRB Weather app regularly to see where the rain is and how it will affect your plans. A few weak thunderstorms are not impossible Saturday, so please remember, "when thunder roars, go indoors."
Pegasus Parade
The Pegasus Parade is scheduled to step off at 3 PM Sunday. It does look like there will be some scattered, pop-up showers in our area Sunday afternoon, so we can't promise you'll stay dry at the parade. Pack a rain jacket and a sweatshirt; Sunday will be cooler than Saturday with temperatures only topping out in the 50s.
The rain won't be the only issue for the parade, though. The wind will pick up Sunday behind a cold front, which could cause some issues for your favorite parade staples. Wind stronger than 20 mph makes conditions tough for the parade balloons to fly, and we are expecting gusts to 30 mph Sunday afternoon.
By the time we get to the Great Steamboat race in the middle of next week, conditions do look drier and temperatures will be starting to climb again. Please continue to check the forecast in the week ahead for the Derby because we constantly update it as we get more and better data on this tricky setup.