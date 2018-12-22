After our Saturday sunshine break, we are back to clouds and rain Sunday. Scattered showers will first start to show up between 8 AM and 10 AM.
The best chance for this rain and for pockets of heavier rain will be in our southern counties. The area of weak low pressure creating this rain chance is moving up from the south which is why the highest chance of rain is south of Louisville.
Outside of our southern-most counties, this rain will be light and scattered. Some of you in southern Indiana may not see any rain Sunday. The rain will start to taper off around 6 PM.
The big question: will this be enough to put us at the top of the list for wettest years on record? It's not likely, but this is not our only chance of rain this week.
In 2018 we have seen 66.86" so far, and the record is 68.02" in a year. We are in second place now and need 1.16" at the Louisville airport to tie the record. Remember there are locations around our counties that have already seen their wettest year ever, but the official records are kept at the airport.
It's unlikely we will break that record Sunday (with less than a quarter of an inch of rain expected), but more rain is likely Tuesday with another round coming in Thursday and Friday. By the end of this week, both the European and American long-range computer forecast models show less than half an inch of rain for Louisville.
It will come down to the wire whether we break that record or not, but at this point these are our only rain chances through the end of the year.