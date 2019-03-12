After a few dry days, we are gearing up for our next round of rain and storms. Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday have been dry and it looks like the Louisville airport might not record rain Wednesday before midnight. If that's the case, that's four dry days in a row. We haven't seen that since December 23-26, 2018 (the dry stretch was actually the 22nd through the 26th which is five days)!
We will cut it close Wednesday, though, on keeping that day dry. A few light sprinkles or some patchy drizzle is possible Wednesday morning north of the river, but the organize rain comes later that night. As a warm front moves east through our area, it allows rain and storms to move in. That should arrive in our western counties around 1 AM or 2 AM Thursday and Louisville closer to 4 AM.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms will be possible in this early line, but the chance of severe weather from this is pretty low. The timing doesn't work out right with the ingredients we need for severe weather. However the wind will be strong all day, even without the thunderstorm potential.
Off and on rain is possible through late morning and early afternoon, but we will likely see a break in most of the rain through this period. As the cold front approaches, it is looking more and more likely we see a second line of storms develop later in the day. This will be the better chance for stronger storms to develop, especially if we see a break from the rain in the afternoon.
That second line should arrive in our western counties around 4 PM and be closer to the Louisville area by 7 PM. We are not included in a risk of severe weather at this point, but we will let you know if that changes. That line of rain and storms slows down a bit as it moves across our counties, so it should be gone by midnight going in to Friday morning.