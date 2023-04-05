We saw scattered rain and storms move through our southern Indiana communities this morning, and a Tornado Watch has been issued for most of our area. Click the link below for more information on that Watch.

Now many of you are asking, "was that it?" Since the Tornado Watch came out earlier, it's understandable to be confused by that first round versus what's coming later. We will clear that up in this post.

The short answer is, no, that was not it. The strongest storms of the day will be likely between 1 PM and 8 PM; they are moving toward us from the west right now. Now that temperatures have climbed over 80 in Louisville, we are maximizing our storm energy. The wind is picking up, the heat and humidity have climbed, and the atmosphere is destabilizing.

TIMING

Damaging wind is the main threat from these storms. Moderate-sized hail and isolated tornadoes are also possible this afternoon. We are still under an Enhanced Risk (level 3 out of 5) for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center and a Wind Advisory through the rest of the day.

The line of storms will move in from the west and cross toward the east, pushed by a cold front through the afternoon. While a few showers and weak thunderstorms will remain after dark and into Thursday morning, the severe threat largely ends after the sun sets Wednesday.

Turn on WDRB News starting at 4 PM to see the latest data and forecast updates. If the weather becomes a threat to you between now and then, we will cut into programming to let you know. You can also find all of our Meteorologists on social media to ask them questions about today's weather.