Timing Out Tonight's Rain
A low pressure center approaches our area Tuesday which is helping temperatures climb. It shifted the wind to be coming out of the south, bringing warmer air to us. The clouds and rain prevent temperatures from falling much after they climb this afternoon.
With temperatures in the 40s, this system will bring rain, not snow. That rain arrives late tonight, around midnight.
By the Wednesday morning drive, some of the heavier rain in this system will be in our area. You will want to pack your rain gear and turn on the windshield wipers.
Scattered rain continues through the afternoon when the cold front passes through. This is the significant part of our forecast - the cold front.
Depending on how quickly and far temperatures fall, there's a slim chance we could see some sleet pellets or wet snow at the end of the rain. Don't expect that to stick much or accumulate.
The moisture moves out late Wednesday leaving us in much colder air. Temperatures will drop down into the 20s by Thursday morning. All told we could see around 1" of rain from this system.
After the rain and snow over the weekend, there are a couple flood warnings in southern Indiana and swollen creeks/streams in Kentucky. We will need to watch for some possible flooding after Wednesday's rain.