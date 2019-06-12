We hope you enjoyed the beautiful weather Tuesday because it is time to discuss our next rain chance. A cold front is heading our way and will bring a small chance of rain and thunderstorms in two waves.
The first wave this evening will be the stronger one since it will be sparked by the cold front. A few strong storms will be possible, but it looks like most of these storms will be just east of our WDRB counties.
Usually when a cold front moves through, it "wipes the slate clean" and brings a different type of air mass. That is not the case here. The front is not terribly strong, and moisture will continue to wrap around the back side of the low pressure center (as noted in the top image in this post).
That wrap-around moisture will provide a better chance of seeing rain than the initial storm line. Showers will be isolated early Thursday morning, but will continue off and on through the area until the early afternoon. By the end of the day Thursday, we start to dry out and set up for another near-perfect weather day on Friday.