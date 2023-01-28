Light rain has already started to fall in parts of our area Saturday night. There is another batch of rain approaching from the west and more to come overnight.
Through the evening this light rain will spread across our communities from southwest toward northeast. This first round of rain will be on the lighter side, and thunderstorms will be unlikely.
Overnight, as the rain continues to spread across our area, it will also get heavier. Sunday morning early-risers will likely see some of this heavier rain as it crosses through our communities.
For those you sleeping in a little later Sunday morning, you may not see the heavy stuff. Through the morning the heavy rain will move east out of our area with only lighter showers left behind.
That isn't the end of the rain, though. The cold front will take a little longer to make it across our area. As it moves through Sunday night, another batch of moisture arrives with it. This will start as rain but likely end as a wintry mix in some spots.
As temperatures tumble behind the cold front, the precipitation type you can expect to see Monday morning becomes tricky. Most areas around the KY and BG Parkways and to the north will be cold enough to see a wintry mix or flurries. Since there won't be a lot of moisture left over by this point, flurries and freezing drizzle look most likely. Those would cause some slick spots on roads and sidewalks Monday morning, but it will all come down to how far temperatures can drop by morning.
Those of you who see the heavier rain Sunday morning will get close to an inch of rain from this weather system, while those of you farther north will get less than half an inch from the lighter rain you see.
There are several more rounds of icy wintry mix moving through our communities in the next week. Turn on WDRB News tonight at 10 to see when that arrives and where impacts are expected. If you can't watch on TV, you can watch on wdrb.com. Just click the Watch Live button in the top right corner of the home screen.