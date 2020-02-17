This will be your last blog post about rain for a few days!!! But we should take some time to break down the incoming rain and what impacts it will bring to our area Tuesday morning.
A cold front brings the heaviest rain through early Tuesday then quickly takes the moisture away. It's unlikely we will see rain before midnight, then it takes a few more hours to get organized and start moving through our communities.
By 4-5 AM the rain is getting organized and moving through our southern Indiana communities toward Louisville. This line is where we will see the heaviest rain.
The line will be making its way through southern Kentucky during the morning commute, so plan accordingly. You will could drive through some pockets of heavy rain Tuesday morning that would make it a little tougher to see on the road.
This is not going to be a big rain-producer, and it's not likely to cause area rivers to rise again now that they have started dropping. Most of you should see less than half an inch of rain when this is all over.
Finally, keep in mind the Ohio River is still under Flood Warnings essentially through our entire area. Though this rain doesn't make our flood situation worse, it's also not helping. We need several dry days in a row for that.
Tune in to WDRB News tonight from 10-11:30 when Marc and Rick will be sharing updated river levels with you, so you know if your stretch of river has crested yet.