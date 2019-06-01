Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1st through November 30th, but we have already seen our first named storm. Andrea was only strong enough to be a named storm for about a day between the end of the day May 20th through the evening of May 21st. There is currently a disturbance off the east coast of Mexico, which the National Hurricane Center is monitoring.
The naming of hurricanes is laid out years in advance. Click here to see the predetermined lists of hurricane names through 2024. The World Meteorological Organization produces these lists (and pronunciation guides) that are on a six year rotation. The list being used this year will be used again in 2025 unless a hurricane is strong enough or destructive enough for the name to be retired. When that happens a new name is added to the list at the annual WMO meeting. 89 names have been retired since we started naming storms. A storm earns a name when it strengthens to a tropical cyclone - when winds reach 39 mph.
Until 1978 hurricanes were only named for women, but in 1979 men's names were included, too. If there are more than 21 named storms in a season, we move on to the Greek alphabet, but that doesn't look likely for this season. Click here to see the outlook for the 2019 hurricane season.