A cold front passed through our area Monday morning bringing rain and thunderstorms to many of you. Now that same cold front is allowing much cooler air to flow into our area.
Any kind of "front" in weather is just a wall between two kinds of air - in this case warmer ahead of the front and colder behind it. Looking at the satellite and radar image above, you can see how this opens our area up to the colder temps in Canada and the northwestern United States.
This cold front lasts longer than just today, though, so let's discuss why. Watch the video above of the jet stream flow in the next week. Notice the direction of the wind over our area doesn't change much during this time frame. This is called zonal flow - generally just flat, west to east. This zonal flow ensure our pattern doesn't change as long as the flow isn't interrupted.
The zonal flow also allows the colder Canadian air to drift farther south to us. The cold front made Monday cold, but this zonal flow pattern and Canadian air will make the rest of this week cold.
Keep in mind the average high temperature in our area this time of year is 68 degrees. At no point in the next seven days to I (Hannah) expect us to get that warm.