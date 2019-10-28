Tonight an asteroid will pass between the Earth and the Moon. Don't worry; it will still be 120,000 miles away from us, which is about half the distance to the moon. It will be at its closest point to earth at 2:30 AM Tuesday. Since it's fairly small and moving very quickly, it will be tough to see.
Asteroid 2019 UB8 ranges from 14-feet wide to 31-feet wide. The small dot in the image above is the asteroid - see the arrow pointing at it. The images is from the Virtual Telescope Project via EarthSky. If you're interested in watching it fly by, the Virtual Telescope Project will have a live stream.