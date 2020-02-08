In the last few nights, you may have the noticed the moon looking larger and brighter. You're not crazy; you're seeing the Snow Moon! It's called the Snow Moon because typically February is one of the snowiest months in North America, so the full moon is illuminating the snow-covered ground.
Tonight is when the moon is its fullest and tomorrow night is when it reaches its closest point to us. Technically that makes the Snow Moon a supermoon! When a full moon happens near perigee - Earth's closest point to the moon - that's a supermoon. The difference to our eyes between the moon's closest point and its farthest point only looks about 14% larger or smaller. Day to day it's not a noticeable change, but tonight the moon will appear slightly larger because it's slightly closer. (Above image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech)
EagleEyeCC on Twitter sent a couple pictures of tonight's full moon. If you snap a picture, send it to us using the links to my social media accounts at the top of this page! (Banner Image Credit: NASA/Goddard/Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter)