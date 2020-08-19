The National Weather Service said an EF-2 tornado with winds of up to 115 mph struck DeLand, Florida on Tuesday. It carved out a 4.6 mile long path of damage and a box truck ended up in the middle of it. Video shared by The Florida Highway Patrol shows cars scrambling for cover, power flashes and eventually the box truck getting overturned by the fierce winds. Reports say the driver was taken to the hospital with bumps and bruises... 

.North Deland Tornado...

Rating:                   EF-2
Estimated Peak Wind:      105-115 MPH
Path length /Statute/:    4.6 Miles
Path width /Maximum/:     550 Yards
Fatalities:               0
Injuries:                 0

Start date:               Aug 18 2020
Start time:               348 pm EDT
Start location:           3 W Deland / Volusia / FL
Start Lat/Lon:            29.0349 / -81.3410

End date:                 Aug 18 2020
End time:                 402 pm EDT
End location:             2 NE Deland / Volusia / FL
End_lat/lon:              29.0549 / -81.2686

National Weather Service Melbourne Damage Survey confirms that a
strong tornado moved through North DeLand along a 4.6 mile long path
with peak winds estimated between 105-115 mph. The tornado began
around the intersection of W Minnesota Ave and N Ridgewood Ave,
near the West Minnesota Estates neighborhood. The tornado generally
tracked east-northeast across the city resulting in many downed
medium to large tree branches, downed power lines, and numerous
large trees were uprooted, which led to many local and major
roadways being blocked. Many homes and vehicles suffered moderate
to major damage as large tree branches or entire trees fell on
them.

The tornado briefly intensified just southwest of the intersection
of W Plymouth Avenue and N Spring Garden Avenue where EF-1 damage
occurred. Two storage facility building suffered major roof collapse
with winds estimated at 80-90 mph. The tornado continued to produce
EF-0 damage along and south of W Plymouth Avenue as it moved towards
Woodland Blvd.

As the tornado reached Woodland Blvd. it quickly intensified and
reached its widest point at approximately 550 yards. Extensive
EF-1 damage was seen from Woodland Blvd. east to Amelia Avenue,
and from E Kentucky Ave south to E Woodmont Road, with winds
estimated between 90-100 mph. Damage was most significant along E
Washington Ave between N Alabama Ave and N Amelia Ave, just east
of US Hwy 17 where winds are estimated between 105-115 mph. Two
homes had total roof loss, with a few others receiving moderate to
major roof and structural damage. Several healthy tree trunks
were found snapped and twisted near the base, with numerous
smaller trees snapped midway. Video of a box delivery truck
tipping over and car flipped have been received, taken along N
Woodland Blvd.

The tornado lifted just east of the Lake Lindley subdivision
between Jacobs Road and Lake Talmadge Drive where many large
branches were snapped near the tops of the trees.

There are no reported injuries or fatalities. Special thanks to
Volusia County Emergency Management and City of DeLand Fire
Rescue for assistance with the survey.

EF Scale:  The Enhanced Fujita Scale Classifies Tornadoes into
the following categories.

EF0...Weak......65 to 85 MPH
EF1...Weak......86 to 110 MPH
EF2...Strong....111 to 135 MPH
EF3...Strong....136 to 165 MPH
EF4...Violent...166 To 200 MPH
EF5...Violent...>200 MPH