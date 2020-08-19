The National Weather Service said an EF-2 tornado with winds of up to 115 mph struck DeLand, Florida on Tuesday. It carved out a 4.6 mile long path of damage and a box truck ended up in the middle of it. Video shared by The Florida Highway Patrol shows cars scrambling for cover, power flashes and eventually the box truck getting overturned by the fierce winds. Reports say the driver was taken to the hospital with bumps and bruises...
#seatbeltssavelives. Video from inside a box truck that overturned, after being in the middle of a possible tornado this afternoon, in Deland. The driver was taken to the hospital with bumps and bruises. You never know when weather can turn your life upside down. #ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/LB0GXWkF9r— FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) August 19, 2020
.North Deland Tornado... Rating: EF-2 Estimated Peak Wind: 105-115 MPH Path length /Statute/: 4.6 Miles Path width /Maximum/: 550 Yards Fatalities: 0 Injuries: 0 Start date: Aug 18 2020 Start time: 348 pm EDT Start location: 3 W Deland / Volusia / FL Start Lat/Lon: 29.0349 / -81.3410 End date: Aug 18 2020 End time: 402 pm EDT End location: 2 NE Deland / Volusia / FL End_lat/lon: 29.0549 / -81.2686 National Weather Service Melbourne Damage Survey confirms that a strong tornado moved through North DeLand along a 4.6 mile long path with peak winds estimated between 105-115 mph. The tornado began around the intersection of W Minnesota Ave and N Ridgewood Ave, near the West Minnesota Estates neighborhood. The tornado generally tracked east-northeast across the city resulting in many downed medium to large tree branches, downed power lines, and numerous large trees were uprooted, which led to many local and major roadways being blocked. Many homes and vehicles suffered moderate to major damage as large tree branches or entire trees fell on them. The tornado briefly intensified just southwest of the intersection of W Plymouth Avenue and N Spring Garden Avenue where EF-1 damage occurred. Two storage facility building suffered major roof collapse with winds estimated at 80-90 mph. The tornado continued to produce EF-0 damage along and south of W Plymouth Avenue as it moved towards Woodland Blvd. As the tornado reached Woodland Blvd. it quickly intensified and reached its widest point at approximately 550 yards. Extensive EF-1 damage was seen from Woodland Blvd. east to Amelia Avenue, and from E Kentucky Ave south to E Woodmont Road, with winds estimated between 90-100 mph. Damage was most significant along E Washington Ave between N Alabama Ave and N Amelia Ave, just east of US Hwy 17 where winds are estimated between 105-115 mph. Two homes had total roof loss, with a few others receiving moderate to major roof and structural damage. Several healthy tree trunks were found snapped and twisted near the base, with numerous smaller trees snapped midway. Video of a box delivery truck tipping over and car flipped have been received, taken along N Woodland Blvd. The tornado lifted just east of the Lake Lindley subdivision between Jacobs Road and Lake Talmadge Drive where many large branches were snapped near the tops of the trees. There are no reported injuries or fatalities. Special thanks to Volusia County Emergency Management and City of DeLand Fire Rescue for assistance with the survey.
EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale Classifies Tornadoes into the following categories. EF0...Weak......65 to 85 MPH EF1...Weak......86 to 110 MPH EF2...Strong....111 to 135 MPH EF3...Strong....136 to 165 MPH EF4...Violent...166 To 200 MPH EF5...Violent...>200 MPH