On Tuesday November 12th, a large tornado ripped through New Hanover and Wartburg near Pietermaritzburg, South Africa. Despite what you may think, tornadoes are not uncommon in this part of the world. However, more than half (about 65%) are classified as weak when surveying the damage. According to reports, a number of homes have collapsed, countless trees have been uprooted and the electricity supply in the area has been interrupted.
Another view of the same tornado shows a couple suction vorticies which are smaller, rapidly spinning whirls. Subvortices usually occur in groups of 2 to 5 at once and typically last less than a minute each. On rare occasions, separate tornadoes can form close to one another as satellite tornadoes. A satellite tornado develops independently from the primary tornado, not inside it as with a subvortex.