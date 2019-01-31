TORNADO IN TURKEY: Watch Frightening Video Of Airplanes Flung Like Toys...
Dozens of people were injured at Turkey's Antalya airport as a tornado tore through earlier this week. For those of you that aren't familiar, Antalya is a city resort on the southern Turkish coast. On January 27, a powerful storm flipped buses, toppled airstairs, and flung airplanes around like toys. This was just one of 5 tornadoes reported that day. Frightening video recently emerged of the tornado descending over the airport...
Is this rare? Studies shows that from 1818 to 2013, only 385 tornado cases were obtained. The tornadoes range from E-F0 to E-F3, with E-F1 being the most frequently reported.