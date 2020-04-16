Severe storms with high winds ripped through much of the southern and eastern United States in mid-April, with tornado warnings stretching from Florida to Virginia. More than a dozen tornadoes were confirmed in Mississippi, including one on April 12, 2020, that scarred the landscape to such a degree that it could be seen from space!
The scar is visible in a natural-color image (above), acquired on April 14, 2020, with the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) on NASA’s Aqua satellite. It shows where the tornado uprooted vegetation and spread debris along a path nearly 70 miles long from Jefferson Davis County to Clarke County in the southeast part of the state. Preliminary reports from the National Weather Service indicate that the storm was an EF4—the second-highest intensity on the Enhanced Fujita scale, was 3,520 yards wide and was on the ground for over an hour (start time was 4:11 pm CDT and end time was 5:28 pm CDT). It is the red track in the image below.
The signature of the scar is also apparent in the second image below, which shows land surface temperature data also acquired by Aqua MODIS. Damaged areas appear warmer than the surrounding landscape because bare ground heats up faster than vegetated areas. (A similar phenomenon was observed in 2018 in the damage associated with hail storms.)
Other tornadoes also marked the landscape in the area, although the scars appear more subtle in satellite images. For example, an EF3 tornado tracked for nearly 83 miles from Lawrence to Jasper counties in southeast Mississippi. You can see the yellow track just north of the EF4 in the image below. According to news reports, the deadly outbreak of storms left tens of thousands of people in the state without power and destroyed hundreds of homes. For more information about these storms visit the Jackson, MS NWS page.