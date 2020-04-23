The Storm Prediction Center had their hands full yesterday as severe storms exploded across the southern section of the United States. So far, a total of 30 tornadoes were reported and the one in Madill, Oklahoma was caught on camera from multiple angles. In this town which is very close to the Texas border, tornadoes left behind widespread damage and at least two people are dead. The first video shows the twister from a safe distance, the second video is way to close for comfort...
MANDATORY COURTESY: PECOS HANK