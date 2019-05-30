If it feels like it's been a rough stretch of severe weather around the country, you're right. Over just the last 7 days, 45 local NWS forecast offices issued a combined 423 tornado warnings for portions of 27 states. Keep in mind that doesn't include anything from today. Tornado reports have exploded this year after a couple years of low activity. While it's still preliminary, the Storm Prediction Center has reported 935 tornadoes so far this year...
Over half of those occurred during the month of May. 516 reports to be exact. To say we've been blessed here in Kentuckiana would be a huge understatement. On Monday night, a violent EF-4 tornado with 170 mph winds ripped through Dayton, Ohio causing significant damage. Prior to this month, May 2015 had the most tornado reports with 414. As I said before, this is still preliminary until SPC puts out the numbers, but it appears that this will end up as the most active tornado Mays on record!