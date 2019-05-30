If it feels like it's been a rough stretch of severe weather around the country, you're right. Over just the last 7 days, 45 local NWS forecast offices issued a combined 423 tornado warnings for portions of 27 states. Keep in mind that doesn't include anything from today. Tornado reports have exploded this year after a couple years of low activity. While it's still preliminary, the Storm Prediction Center has reported 935 tornadoes so far this year...

1

Over half of those occurred during the month of May. 516 reports to be exact. To say we've been blessed here in Kentuckiana would be a huge understatement. On Monday night, a violent EF-4 tornado with 170 mph winds ripped through Dayton, Ohio causing significant damage. Prior to this month, May 2015 had the most tornado reports with 414. As I said before, this is still preliminary until SPC puts out the numbers, but it appears that this will end up as the most active tornado Mays on record!

may