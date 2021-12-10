A Tornado Watch has been issued for most of our WDRB area until 3 AM.
A Tornado Watch means you need to be WATCHING the weather. Tornadoes will be possible tonight and can spin up quickly. If a Tornado Warning issued for your area tonight, that is the time to take action. Go to your safe place and stay there until the storm has passed. Your safe place is the lowest level of your home in the most interior space away from windows and doors. Think about putting as many walls between yourself and the storm as possible. Mobile homes are not a safe place to shelter from a tornado.
There will likely be another Watch needed farther east later tonight.