A new Tornado Watch has been issued for part of our viewing area. Here's the details:
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Tornado Watch for portions of Southern and Central Indiana Northern Kentucky Southern and Central Ohio * Effective this Wednesday afternoon and evening from 130 PM until 900 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... A few tornadoes possible Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible
SUMMARY...A favorable environment exists for supercells this afternoon through early evening, especially near a northward-shifting warm front and eastward-moving surface low. These storms will pose a risk for a few tornadoes aside from damaging winds and hail. The tornado watch area is approximately along and 60 statute miles north and south of a line from 15 miles south of Terre Haute IN to 15 miles east northeast of Athens OH. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU3). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.