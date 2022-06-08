A new Tornado Watch has been issued for part of our viewing area. Here's the details:

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Tornado Watch for portions of 
     Southern and Central Indiana
     Northern Kentucky
     Southern and Central Ohio

   * Effective this Wednesday afternoon and evening from 130 PM
     until 900 PM CDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     A few tornadoes possible
     Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible
     Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible
severe thund .png 
SUMMARY...A favorable environment exists for supercells this
   afternoon through early evening, especially near a
   northward-shifting warm front and eastward-moving surface low. These
   storms will pose a risk for a few tornadoes aside from damaging
   winds and hail.

   The tornado watch area is approximately along and 60 statute miles
   north and south of a line from 15 miles south of Terre Haute IN to
   15 miles east northeast of Athens OH. For a complete depiction of
   the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS
   WOU3).

   PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

   REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for
   tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch
   area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for
   threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements
   and possible warnings.