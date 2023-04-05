The Storm Prediction Center has now issued and included part of our area for a tornado watch for storms heading through the day today until 5pm.
We will be continuing to monitor storms as they move into our area on WDRB both online and on TV on WDRB Midday and on afternoon shows starting at 4pm.
Here's more on what the Watch entails in more detail...
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Tornado Watch for portions of Central and Southern Indiana North-central Kentucky Southwest Ohio * Effective this Wednesday morning and afternoon from 1025 AM until 500 PM EDT. * Primary threats include... A few tornadoes likely Widespread damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely Scattered large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter likely SUMMARY...A line of severe storms will shift east across the watch area through the morning and afternoon. Damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes will be possible with this activity. The tornado watch area is approximately along and 85 statute miles north and south of a line from 25 miles south southwest of Terre Haute IN to 20 miles north northeast of Cincinnati OH. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU7). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.