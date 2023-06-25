The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Watch for part of our area until 8PM tonight. Right now, it only includes 3 counties in Indiana that are covered by the NWS in Indianapolis. Those counties are Lawrence, Jackson, and Jennings counties. This could be expanded further into our viewing area later on today.

tornado watch.jpg

We will have updates for you on these storms online and on WDRB TV through the day as well. Below is the text issued with the Watch:

* Primary threats include...
     A few tornadoes likely with a couple intense tornadoes possible
     Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 3
       inches in diameter likely
     Scattered damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 75
       mph possible


REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for
   tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch
   area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for
   threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements
   and possible warnings.

