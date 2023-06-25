The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Watch for part of our area until 8PM tonight. Right now, it only includes 3 counties in Indiana that are covered by the NWS in Indianapolis. Those counties are Lawrence, Jackson, and Jennings counties. This could be expanded further into our viewing area later on today.
We will have updates for you on these storms online and on WDRB TV through the day as well. Below is the text issued with the Watch:
* Primary threats include... A few tornadoes likely with a couple intense tornadoes possible Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 3 inches in diameter likely Scattered damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 75 mph possibleREMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.