A tornado watch has been issued for a small portion of our viewing area. 

   The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Tornado Watch for portions of 
     Southeast Indiana
     Northern Kentucky
     Central and southern Ohio
     Southwest Pennsylvania
     Northern West Virginia

   * Effective this Tuesday afternoon and evening from 225 PM until
     900 PM EDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     A couple tornadoes possible
     Scattered damaging wind gusts to 65 mph likely
     Scattered large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible

This includes Jefferson Co, Indiana, Trimble Co, Carrol Co, Henry Co, and Oldham counties in Kentucky.

 SUMMARY...Scattered to numerous thunderstorms are forecast to
   develop and move eastward across the middle to upper Ohio Valley
   this afternoon into the early evening.  Clusters of strong to severe
   thunderstorms will be capable of large hail, damaging gusts, and a
   couple of tornadoes.

   The tornado watch area is approximately along and 60 statute miles
   north and south of a line from 55 miles west of Cincinnati OH to 25
   miles south southeast of Pittsburgh PA. For a complete depiction of
   the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS
   WOU5).

   PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

   REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for
   tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch
   area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for
   threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements
   and possible warnings.