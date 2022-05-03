A tornado watch has been issued for a small portion of our viewing area.
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Tornado Watch for portions of Southeast Indiana Northern Kentucky Central and southern Ohio Southwest Pennsylvania Northern West Virginia * Effective this Tuesday afternoon and evening from 225 PM until 900 PM EDT. * Primary threats include... A couple tornadoes possible Scattered damaging wind gusts to 65 mph likely Scattered large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible
This includes Jefferson Co, Indiana, Trimble Co, Carrol Co, Henry Co, and Oldham counties in Kentucky.
SUMMARY...Scattered to numerous thunderstorms are forecast to develop and move eastward across the middle to upper Ohio Valley this afternoon into the early evening. Clusters of strong to severe thunderstorms will be capable of large hail, damaging gusts, and a couple of tornadoes. The tornado watch area is approximately along and 60 statute miles north and south of a line from 55 miles west of Cincinnati OH to 25 miles south southeast of Pittsburgh PA. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU5). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.