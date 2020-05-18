A Tornado Watch has been issued for Adair county as a line of strong thunderstorms develops. That line will bring heavy rain, gusty wind, and isolated tornadoes as it passes through central and eastern Kentucky.
Below is the text issued with the Watch:
Tornado Watch for portions of Eastern Kentucky Central and Southern Ohio * Effective this Monday afternoon and evening from 215 PM until 900 PM EDT. * Primary threats include... A couple tornadoes possible Isolated damaging wind gusts to 60 mph possible SUMMARY...Bands of storms including a few semi-discrete/embedded supercells aside from more prevalent bowing segments will continue to increase and organize within a moist environment ahead of an eastward-moving cold front. The tornado watch area is approximately along and 45 statute miles east and west of a line from 45 miles north northwest of Columbus OH to 30 miles south southwest of London KY. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU3). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.