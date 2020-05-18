A Tornado Watch has been issued for Adair county as a line of strong thunderstorms develops. That line will bring heavy rain, gusty wind, and isolated tornadoes as it passes through central and eastern Kentucky. 

Screen Shot 2020-05-18 at 2.16.26 PM.png

Below is the text issued with the Watch:

Tornado Watch for portions of 
     Eastern Kentucky
     Central and Southern Ohio

   * Effective this Monday afternoon and evening from 215 PM until
     900 PM EDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     A couple tornadoes possible
     Isolated damaging wind gusts to 60 mph possible

   SUMMARY...Bands of storms including a few semi-discrete/embedded
   supercells aside from more prevalent bowing segments will continue
   to increase and organize within a moist environment ahead of an
   eastward-moving cold front.

   The tornado watch area is approximately along and 45 statute miles
   east and west of a line from 45 miles north northwest of Columbus OH
   to 30 miles south southwest of London KY. For a complete depiction
   of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS
   WOU3).

   PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

   REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for
   tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch
   area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for
   threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements
   and possible warnings.

Tags