A Tornado Watch has been issued until 10 PM for the areas highlighted below.
Strong thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes will be possible this evening. Though this Watch does not include Louisville, we will be watching the potential for strong storms here, too. Here is the text from the Storm Prediction Center issued with the Watch:
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Tornado Watch for portions of east central and southeast Illinois central and southern Indiana * Effective this Saturday afternoon and evening from 245 PM until 1000 PM EDT. * Primary threats include... A few tornadoes possible Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible SUMMARY...Isolated supercell development appears possible along a warm front advancing northward across the region through late afternoon and early evening. A few of these storms may pose a risk for producing tornadoes. The tornado watch area is approximately along and 60 statute miles north and south of a line from 30 miles southwest of Mattoon IL to 60 miles east of Bloomington IN. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU0). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.