A Tornado Watch has been issued for a portion of our viewing area. The watch is in effect until midnight EDT and it includes Louisville.
Below is an image of the counties included in the watch.
Thunderstorms including a few supercells and bowing segments will continue developing and advancing eastward through the Ohio Valley this afternoon into the evening. Some of the storms will pose a threat for tornadoes, damaging wind and large hail.
REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.
Stay tuned for the latest. The whole WDRB weather team will be watching the storms (both at the station and at home). We still have your back! For more information about timing and other threats to be aware of...check out my blog from earlier this afternoon. We will be keeping you informed for the rest of the day. Be sure to watch the news this evening with Marc on WDRB for the latest information. Have a way to get warnings before you go to sleep. If and when storms go severe, we will be updating all of our social media pages, and cut into programming if necessary.