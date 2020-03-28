A Tornado Watch has been issued for nearly all our WDRB counties. Jackson, Jennings, and Lawrence have been left out because you're covered by a different National Weather Service office. 

The Watch is valid until 3 AM. Below is the text issued by the Storm Prediction Center with this Watch: 

   The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Tornado Watch for portions of 
     Far southern Indiana
     Central Kentucky

   * Effective this Saturday night and Sunday morning from 915 PM
     until 300 AM EDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     A few tornadoes and a couple intense tornadoes possible
     Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely
     Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible

   SUMMARY...Line of strong to severe thunderstorms will spread east
   from western into central Kentucky with a couple discrete supercells
   possible just ahead of it. Damaging winds and a few tornadoes are
   the main hazards.

   The tornado watch area is approximately along and 60 statute miles
   east and west of a line from 35 miles north of Louisville KY to 20
   miles south of Bowling Green KY. For a complete depiction of the
   watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU2).

   PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

   REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for
   tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch
   area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for
   threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements
   and possible warnings.

