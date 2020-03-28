A Tornado Watch has been issued for nearly all our WDRB counties. Jackson, Jennings, and Lawrence have been left out because you're covered by a different National Weather Service office.
The Watch is valid until 3 AM. Below is the text issued by the Storm Prediction Center with this Watch:
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Tornado Watch for portions of Far southern Indiana Central Kentucky * Effective this Saturday night and Sunday morning from 915 PM until 300 AM EDT. * Primary threats include... A few tornadoes and a couple intense tornadoes possible Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible SUMMARY...Line of strong to severe thunderstorms will spread east from western into central Kentucky with a couple discrete supercells possible just ahead of it. Damaging winds and a few tornadoes are the main hazards. The tornado watch area is approximately along and 60 statute miles east and west of a line from 35 miles north of Louisville KY to 20 miles south of Bowling Green KY. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU2). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.