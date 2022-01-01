The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Tornado Watch for portions of Northeast Arkansas Southern Kentucky Southeast Missouri Western and northern Tennessee * Effective this Friday night and Saturday morning from 1155 PM until 700 AM CST. * Primary threats include... A couple tornadoes possible Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible Isolated large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible
SUMMARY...Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to develop and persist across the region overnight. A moist and modestly unstable air mass along with very strong deep-layer/low-level winds will support the possibility of well-organized/rotating storms capable of tornado and damaging wind risks. The tornado watch area is approximately along and 40 statute miles north and south of a line from 15 miles west southwest of Jonesboro AR to 15 miles east of London KY. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU2). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.