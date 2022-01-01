The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Tornado Watch for portions of 
     Northeast Arkansas
     Southern Kentucky
     Southeast Missouri
     Western and northern Tennessee

   * Effective this Friday night and Saturday morning from 1155 PM
     until 700 AM CST.

   * Primary threats include...
     A couple tornadoes possible
     Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible
     Isolated large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible
   SUMMARY...Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to develop and
   persist across the region overnight. A moist and modestly unstable
   air mass along with very strong deep-layer/low-level winds will
   support the possibility of well-organized/rotating storms capable of
   tornado and damaging wind risks.

   The tornado watch area is approximately along and 40 statute miles
   north and south of a line from 15 miles west southwest of Jonesboro
   AR to 15 miles east of London KY. For a complete depiction of the
   watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU2).

   PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

   REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for
   tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch
   area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for
   threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements
   and possible warnings.