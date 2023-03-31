The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Tornado Watch for portions of 
     East-central and southeastern Illinois
     Western and central Indiana
     Western and central Kentucky
     Extreme southwestern Lower Michigan
     Lake Michigan

   * Effective this Friday night and Saturday morning from 700 PM
     until 200 AM CDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     A few tornadoes likely with a couple intense tornadoes possible
     Widespread damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 80
       mph likely
     Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2
       inches in diameter possible
1 
   SUMMARY...Several clusters and lines of severe thunderstorms will
   sweep across the watch area through the evening, offering the full
   spectrum of severe hazards: tornadoes (a few strong), severe
   non-tornadic thunderstorm winds, and sporadic large hail.

   The tornado watch area is approximately along and 80 statute miles
   east and west of a line from 20 miles east of Fort Campbell KY to 10
   miles northwest of Lafayette IN. For a complete depiction of the
   watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU8).

   PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

   REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for
   tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch
   area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for
   threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements
   and possible warnings.

