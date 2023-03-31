The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a
* Tornado Watch for portions of
East-central and southeastern Illinois
Western and central Indiana
Western and central Kentucky
Extreme southwestern Lower Michigan
Lake Michigan
* Effective this Friday night and Saturday morning from 700 PM
until 200 AM CDT.
* Primary threats include...
A few tornadoes likely with a couple intense tornadoes possible
Widespread damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 80
mph likely
Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2
inches in diameter possible
SUMMARY...Several clusters and lines of severe thunderstorms will
sweep across the watch area through the evening, offering the full
spectrum of severe hazards: tornadoes (a few strong), severe
non-tornadic thunderstorm winds, and sporadic large hail.
The tornado watch area is approximately along and 80 statute miles
east and west of a line from 20 miles east of Fort Campbell KY to 10
miles northwest of Lafayette IN. For a complete depiction of the
watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU8).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for
tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch
area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for
threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements
and possible warnings.
