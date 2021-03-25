 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Tornado Watch for portions of 
     Southern Illinois
     Southern Indiana
     Western and Central Kentucky
     Southeast Missouri
     Northeast Mississippi
     Western and Middle Tennessee

   * Effective this Thursday afternoon and evening from 345 PM until
     1100 PM CDT.
   * Primary threats include...
     A few tornadoes and a couple intense tornadoes likely
     Scattered damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 75
       mph likely
     Scattered large hail likely with isolated very large hail events
       to 2 inches in diameter possible



   SUMMARY...Thunderstorms are expected to intensify this afternoon
   from southern Illinois southward into west Tennessee and track
   across the watch area.  Rapidly strengthening winds aloft will
   increase the risk of damaging winds, large hail, and a few
   tornadoes.

   The tornado watch area is approximately along and 75 statute miles
   east and west of a line from 55 miles north of Evansville IN to 90
   miles south southwest of Nashville TN. For a complete depiction of
   the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS
   WOU1).

   PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

   REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for
   tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch
   area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for
   threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements
   and possible warnings.