The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Tornado Watch for portions of Southern Illinois Southern Indiana Western and Central Kentucky Southeast Missouri Northeast Mississippi Western and Middle Tennessee * Effective this Thursday afternoon and evening from 345 PM until 1100 PM CDT.
* Primary threats include... A few tornadoes and a couple intense tornadoes likely Scattered damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 75 mph likely Scattered large hail likely with isolated very large hail events to 2 inches in diameter possible
SUMMARY...Thunderstorms are expected to intensify this afternoon from southern Illinois southward into west Tennessee and track across the watch area. Rapidly strengthening winds aloft will increase the risk of damaging winds, large hail, and a few tornadoes. The tornado watch area is approximately along and 75 statute miles east and west of a line from 55 miles north of Evansville IN to 90 miles south southwest of Nashville TN. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU1). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.