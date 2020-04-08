The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a
* Tornado Watch for portions of
Central and Southern Indiana
Central Kentucky
Southwest Ohio
* Effective this Wednesday night and Thursday morning from 725 PM
until 200 AM EDT.
* Primary threats include...
A few tornadoes possible
Widespread damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 75
mph likely
Widespread large hail and isolated very large hail events to 3
inches in diameter likely
SUMMARY...A fast-moving line of severe thunderstorms currently over
Illinois will move across the watch area this evening. Large hail
and damaging winds will be possible with these storms. A few
tornadoes will also be possible - especially across the southern
half of the watch.
The tornado watch area is approximately along and 90 statute miles
east and west of a line from 10 miles northwest of Muncie IN to 55
miles east southeast of Bowling Green KY. For a complete depiction
of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS
WOU1).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for
tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch
area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for
threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements
and possible warnings.