The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Tornado Watch for portions of 
     Central and Southern Indiana
     Central Kentucky
     Southwest Ohio

   * Effective this Wednesday night and Thursday morning from 725 PM
     until 200 AM EDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     A few tornadoes possible
     Widespread damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 75
       mph likely
     Widespread large hail and isolated very large hail events to 3
       inches in diameter likely
   SUMMARY...A fast-moving line of severe thunderstorms currently over
   Illinois will move across the watch area this evening.  Large hail
   and damaging winds will be possible with these storms.  A few
   tornadoes will also be possible - especially across the southern
   half of the watch.

   The tornado watch area is approximately along and 90 statute miles
   east and west of a line from 10 miles northwest of Muncie IN to 55
   miles east southeast of Bowling Green KY. For a complete depiction
   of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS
   WOU1).

   PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

   REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for
   tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch
   area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for
   threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements
   and possible warnings.