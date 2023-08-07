The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Watch for part of the Eastern half our area until 6PM tonight. This is due to storms re-firing to our East as the cold front that brought us severe storms last night pushes away. While most data has the strongest storms East of our viewing area, the SPC has decided to go ahead and issue it for part of our area anyway. I (Bryce) don't really agree with this, but we should still remain weather aware this afternoon in case storms become strong once again!
Here is more about the Watch from the SPC:
SUMMARY...A very favorable scenario for intense supercell storms exists today, and severe storms are expected to develop and increase by midday/early afternoon across the region. A few tornadoes will be possible, along with hail and potentially widespread damaging winds, particularly later this afternoon as storms approach the Appalachians. The tornado watch area is approximately along and 100 statute miles east and west of a line from 50 miles north northeast of Parkersburg WV to 45 miles southwest of London KY.REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.