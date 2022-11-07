Overnight tonight and into the early morning hours of Tuesday, there will be a total lunar eclipse that we will be able to see over our area! What is special about this lunar eclipse is that this is the last total lunar eclipse for the next 3 years, with the next happening on March 14th, 2025.
The animation below shows the changing appearance of the Moon as it travels into and out of the Earth's shadow, along with times at various stages.
The penumbra is the part of the Earth’s shadow where the Sun is only partially covered by the Earth. The umbra is where the Sun is completely hidden. The Moon's appearance isn't affected much by the penumbra. The real action begins when the Moon starts to disappear as it enters the umbra at about 4:09 a.m. EST. Around 2 hours later, entirely within the umbra, the Moon is a deep red color. The max will occur at 5:59 a.m. EST. Totality lasts for only about 1 hour and 25mins before the Moon begins to emerge from the central shadow ending at 6:42 a.m. EST.
How Can I Observe This Eclipse?
You don’t need any special equipment to observe a lunar eclipse, although binoculars or a telescope will enhance the view and the red color. A dark environment away from bright lights makes for the best viewing conditions.
Now, of course, you need mostly clear skies to be able to actually see the eclipse happen. Overnight, there will be cloud cover scattered about over our area. The good news is that these aren't thick clouds that completely block out the sky, but instead more high and thin clouds. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s by viewing time if you head out to see it.
So, there should still be at least enough clearing to see the eclipse occur over our area. Another issue with viewing this could be that the moon will not be very high up in the sky since this is occurring closer to sunrise. When the total eclipse starts, the moon will be at about 23 degrees above the horizon, and only 15 degrees above the horizon at it's max totality. So, a good tip would to be at a higher elevation and a clear view closer to the horizon if you want to see the eclipse.
Why does the moon turn red during a lunar eclipse?
For more on that question, here's a quick snippet from NASA...
he same phenomenon that makes our sky blue and our sunsets red causes the Moon to turn red during a lunar eclipse. It’s called Rayleigh scattering. Light travels in waves, and different colors of light have different physical properties. Blue light has a shorter wavelength and is scattered more easily by particles in Earth’s atmosphere than red light, which has a longer wavelength.
Red light, on the other hand, travels more directly through the atmosphere. When the Sun is overhead, we see blue light throughout the sky. But when the Sun is setting, sunlight must pass through more atmosphere and travel farther before reaching our eyes. The blue light from the Sun scatters away, and longer-wavelength red, orange, and yellow light pass through.
During a lunar eclipse, the Moon turns red because the only sunlight reaching the Moon passes through Earth’s atmosphere. The more dust or clouds in Earth’s atmosphere during the eclipse, the redder the Moon will appear. It’s as if all the world’s sunrises and sunsets are projected onto the Moon.