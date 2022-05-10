On May 16, 2022 (the night of May 15 in the Western Hemisphere), the Moon enters the Earth's shadow, creating a total lunar eclipse, the first since May of 2021. The animation below shows the changing appearance of the Moon as it travels into and out of the Earth's shadow, along with times at various stages.
The penumbra is the part of the Earth’s shadow where the Sun is only partially covered by the Earth. The umbra is where the Sun is completely hidden. The Moon's appearance isn't affected much by the penumbra. The real action begins when the Moon starts to disappear as it enters the umbra at about 10:27 p.m. EDT on the 15th. An hour later, entirely within the umbra, the Moon is a ghostly copper color. The max will occur at 12:11 a.m. EDT. Totality lasts for an hour and a half before the Moon begins to emerge from the central shadow ending at 1:55 a.m. EDT on the 16th.
You don't need anything special to view other than your eyes and clear skies. Now that might be tricky with clouds rolling in Sunday night. At this range, the exact forecast in regard to cloud cover can change so let's hope skies can remain party cloudy at the very least. Stay with the WDRB Weather Team for updates and please send us your eclipse pictures if all goes to plan!