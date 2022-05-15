Tonight much of North America will be able to see a total lunar eclipse of a supermoon! Unfortunately, it looks like clouds and rain will block our view of the show.
What is a total lunar eclipse?
On May 16, 2022 (the night of May 15 in the Western Hemisphere), the Moon enters the Earth's shadow, creating a total lunar eclipse, the first since May of 2021. The penumbra is the part of the Earth’s shadow where the Sun is only partially covered by the Earth. The umbra is where the Sun is completely hidden. The Moon's appearance isn't affected much by the penumbra. The real action begins when the Moon starts to disappear as it enters the umbra at about 10:27 p.m. EDT on the 15th. An hour later, entirely within the umbra, the Moon is a ghostly copper color. The max will occur at 12:11 a.m. EDT. Totality lasts for an hour and a half before the Moon begins to emerge from the central shadow ending at 1:55 a.m. EDT on the 16th.
Image Credit: Sky & Telescope
This is also a supermoon. In two days the Earth and moon will be at their closest to each other (called perigee), so the moon appears larger right now than it did a few weeks ago. It's a small difference, but it does give us a supermoon during this eclipse.
What will I see?
Lunar eclipses are safe to look at directly, and you don't need any special equipment to watch (though binoculars help). The sun, Earth, and moon will all line up with the Earth in the middle. Think of standing with the sun at your back and whatever is in front of you is covered by your shadow. The same thing happens here! When all three bodies line up, the Earth casts a shadow on the moon making it look dimmer and red/orange.
However, it looks like clouds and storms will block us from being able to see much tonight. If you are interested, you can watch it via live stream by Virtual Telescope here.