We did the math, and it's been 90 hours (and counting) since Louisville has seen a sky with more sunshine than clouds as of this writing. While the rain chances in the forecast drop after Thursday morning's widespread showers, the moisture doesn't disappear. You should be prepared for patchy drizzle and light showers to continue for the next few days.
You won't see the computer forecast models predicting much "organized" rain Friday, so we need to look a little deeper at the forecast soundings. This gives us an inside look at temperature and moisture (and a few other variables) all the way up through the sky. Where the green and red vertical lines are close to each other (near the bottom of the image below), the air is close to saturated. With a saturated layer up to 700 mb, there is still enough moisture to produce some drizzle even though organized rain doesn't look likely because the air above that level is drier.
This pattern continues into Saturday, too. By Saturday afternoon organized rain becomes more likely. We may even hold onto some patchy drizzle through Sunday morning depending how quickly the wind picks up and the clouds clear out. Without a front or pressure center rolling through to replace this airmass with a new one, it will take longer to get this moisture out of here. Tune into WDRB News tonight to see the latest data and hear Marc and Rick's thoughts about the likelihood of drizzle in the next few days.